Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Urges Supreme Court Caution in Kano Election Verdict

In anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision on the Kano State governorship election, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, a prominent Islamic cleric, has appealed to Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, urging careful consideration, justice, and fairness in handling the election petition.

In a letter to Justice Ariwoola, Sheikh Dahiru emphasized Kano’s significance as the commercial and religious hub of Northern Nigeria.

He cautioned that an unfavorable judgment could lead to violence and loss of lives due to the state’s volatility.

Sheikh Dahiru urged the court to ensure a fair and just review of the Appeal Court’s proceedings to maintain peace, unity, and order in Nigeria, emphasizing the potential consequences of neglecting the people’s expressed will.

The cleric highlighted the unanimous opinion of scholars, clerics, northern elders, and the general populace, warning that if the Supreme Court upholds the Appeal Court’s decision to remove Governor Abba Yusuf, it could be perceived as stealing the people’s votes.

This appeal follows retired Justice Muhammad Dattijo’s earlier critique of the judiciary, addressing reasons for public discontent.