Nigerian based FA Oil Limited Secures Six Offshore Oil Blocks in Sierra Leone

FA Oil Limited, led by Apostle Folorunso Alakija, has recently acquired exploration rights for a substantial offshore acreage in Sierra Leone. The Government of Sierra Leone has granted the company six offshore oil blocks, and the License Agreement was formally signed in Freetown on December 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a public notice titled ‘Award of Petroleum License to FA Oil Limited,’ issued by the Secretary to the President of Sierra Leone, Julius F. Sandy, it states, “The General Public is hereby informed that following the successful conclusion of negotiations after Sierra Leone’s Fifth Licensing Round, the Government has awarded offshore Blocks 53, 54, 55, 71, 72, and 73 to FA Oil Limited.”

FA Oil Limited, a recognized brand in the Gulf of Guinea region with assets in the deep waters off the coast of Nigeria, officially signed the License Agreement during a ceremony in Freetown on December 4, 2023.

The expression of interest by FA Oil Limited reflects the confidence the investment community has in Sierra Leone under the leadership of President Julius Maada Bio. The License Agreement signifies an enhanced cooperation opportunity between the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Apostle Folorunso Alakija, CEO/Chairman of FA Oil Limited, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in Sierra Leone’s Oil and Gas sector, assuring a mutually beneficial outcome. The signing of this Petroleum License Agreement is a pivotal moment in Sierra Leone’s petroleum resource development, aligning with the government’s national transformation agenda.

The Government emphasizes its commitment to involving the right stakeholders at the right time, ensuring the advancement of Sierra Leone’s goals in the oil and gas industry.