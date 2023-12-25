Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

Nigerian based FA Oil Limited Secures Six Offshore Oil Blocks in Sierra Leone

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

FA Oil Limited, led by Apostle Folorunso Alakija, has recently acquired exploration rights for a substantial offshore acreage in Sierra Leone. The Government of Sierra Leone has granted the company six offshore oil blocks, and the License Agreement was formally signed in Freetown on December 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a public notice titled ‘Award of Petroleum License to FA Oil Limited,’ issued by the Secretary to the President of Sierra Leone, Julius F. Sandy, it states, “The General Public is hereby informed that following the successful conclusion of negotiations after Sierra Leone’s Fifth Licensing Round, the Government has awarded offshore Blocks 53, 54, 55, 71, 72, and 73 to FA Oil Limited.”

FA Oil Limited, a recognized brand in the Gulf of Guinea region with assets in the deep waters off the coast of Nigeria, officially signed the License Agreement during a ceremony in Freetown on December 4, 2023.

The expression of interest by FA Oil Limited reflects the confidence the investment community has in Sierra Leone under the leadership of President Julius Maada Bio. The License Agreement signifies an enhanced cooperation opportunity between the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Apostle Folorunso Alakija, CEO/Chairman of FA Oil Limited, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in Sierra Leone’s Oil and Gas sector, assuring a mutually beneficial outcome. The signing of this Petroleum License Agreement is a pivotal moment in Sierra Leone’s petroleum resource development, aligning with the government’s national transformation agenda.

The Government emphasizes its commitment to involving the right stakeholders at the right time, ensuring the advancement of Sierra Leone’s goals in the oil and gas industry.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Wike Acknowledges Public Call for Tinubu’s Intervention in Rivers State Crisis”
Next article
MohBad: Over 400 People Sign Petition To Demand Action From South African Govt Against Diaspora Nigerians Cyberbullying Late Singer’s Wife
Bisi Adesina
Bisi Adesinahttps://naija247news.com/
Akinlabi Bisola is a health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education and with a B.Sc in Health Education and Masters in Public Health Educator. You can catch up on her articles on her website thelbybisola.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

MohBad: Over 400 People Sign Petition To Demand Action From South African Govt Against Diaspora Nigerians Cyberbullying Late Singer’s Wife

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
"Advocacy Group Raises Alarm Over Disturbing Cyberbullying Targeting Mohbad's...

“Wike Acknowledges Public Call for Tinubu’s Intervention in Rivers State Crisis”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
On Sunday, at a thanksgiving ceremony for George Kelly...

SERAP Sues NNPCL Over Failure To Account For Nigeria’s Daily Oil Production, Revenues

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed...

An Open Letter to Bibi by Femi Fani-Kayode

Naija247news Naija247news -
AN OPEN LETTER TO BIBI My dear Prime Minister...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

MohBad: Over 400 People Sign Petition To Demand Action From South African Govt Against Diaspora Nigerians Cyberbullying Late Singer’s Wife

Lifestyle News 0
"Advocacy Group Raises Alarm Over Disturbing Cyberbullying Targeting Mohbad's...

“Wike Acknowledges Public Call for Tinubu’s Intervention in Rivers State Crisis”

South South 0
On Sunday, at a thanksgiving ceremony for George Kelly...

SERAP Sues NNPCL Over Failure To Account For Nigeria’s Daily Oil Production, Revenues

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com