Mother, her two daughters die in fire outbreak in Nasarawa

December 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck as a woman, identified as Mrs Amina Inusa, and her two daughters dies in a fire outbreak at their residence in Andaha, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The tragic incident happened in the late hours of Friday, December 22.

Abdullahi Shamsudeen, a Facebook user, confirmed the news on Saturday, stating that the victims have already been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

The cause of the inferno was not disclosed.(www.naija247news.com).