Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Mother, her two daughters die in fire outbreak in Nasarawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 25, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck as a woman, identified as Mrs Amina Inusa, and her two daughters  dies in a fire outbreak at their residence in Andaha, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The tragic incident happened in the late hours of Friday, December 22.

Abdullahi Shamsudeen, a Facebook user, confirmed the news on Saturday, stating that the victims have already been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

The cause of the inferno was not disclosed.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police rescue 4 missing children, arrest abductors in Abia
Next article
“Michael, go and apologise to your dad” Emeka Ike’s brother, Victor Ike, speaks in the actor’s defence
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Man escapes death as Car falls off the bridge in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An unidentified man cheats death as...

Troops neutralize 14 terrorists, rescue kidnap victims in Kaduna and Niger States

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the 1 Division Nigerian...

“Michael, go and apologise to your dad” Emeka Ike’s brother, Victor Ike, speaks in the actor’s defence

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Emeka Ike's brother, Victor Ike, has...

Police rescue 4 missing children, arrest abductors in Abia

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Abia Police Command on Sunday...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Man escapes death as Car falls off the bridge in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An unidentified man cheats death as...

Troops neutralize 14 terrorists, rescue kidnap victims in Kaduna and Niger States

Security News 0
December 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the 1 Division Nigerian...

“Michael, go and apologise to your dad” Emeka Ike’s brother, Victor Ike, speaks in the actor’s defence

Entertainment 0
December 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Emeka Ike's brother, Victor Ike, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com