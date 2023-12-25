MohBad: Over 400 People Sign Petition To Demand Action From South African Govt Against Diaspora Nigerians Cyberbullying Late Singer’s Wife

“Advocacy Group Raises Alarm Over Disturbing Cyberbullying Targeting Mohbad’s Family in South Africa”

An advocacy group, the Justice For Mohbad Movement, has launched a petition drawing attention to a distressing case of cyberbullying and threats against the wife and eight-month-old son of the late singer Mohbad, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba. The petition, now signed by over 400 concerned individuals, seeks urgent action from the South African Police Service against identified individuals, Adeshina Kabiru (alias Hayat) and Cele SA.

The cyberbullying, which includes verbal abuse, insults, curses, and direct threats to life, has caused significant emotional distress to Mohbad’s family. The petitioners emphasize the escalating nature of these attacks, creating a hostile environment for the family, particularly the child, Liam.

Recordings obtained by SaharaReporters reveal online meetings where Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, is not only bullied but accused of killing her husband. Individuals, including ‘OmosuccessParspara 1128’ and others on TikTok, go as far as wishing death upon Liam, alleging baseless accusations against Wunmi.

The Justice For Mohbad Movement Group urges the South African Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation, take legal action against the perpetrators, and provide necessary protection and support to Liam and his family. The group emphasizes the societal responsibility to combat cyberbullying and threats, calling for decisive action to send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated.