“Michael, go and apologise to your dad” Emeka Ike’s brother, Victor Ike, speaks in the actor’s defence

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 25, 2023.



Emeka Ike’s brother, Victor Ike, has called out the actor’s ex-wife and urged Emeka’s son to apologise to his father.

Victor Ike claimed that Emeka Ike’s ex-wife Suzanne Emma was the violent one in the marriage and she slapped the actor on a number of occassions.

He also alleged that Suzanne beat up their mother “a couple of times.”

Victor then condemned Suzanne for involving her and Emeka Ike’s son, Michael Ike, in her interview with Chude.

He urged Michael Ike to go and apologise to his father. (www.naija247news.com).





WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com