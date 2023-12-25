Mariah Carey breaks Spotify streams record again with ‘All I Want For Christmas’

December 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Singer Mariah Carey has again broken the all-time record for most Spotify streams in a single day on Christmas Eve.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” was streamed 23,701,697 times in 2023. With the new streaming record, Mariah shattered the record which she set on Christmas Eve last year when the song was streamed 21,273,357.

Mariah has been in a “Queen of Christmas” battle with Brenda Lee this year, and for the first time since Mariah’s reign began, Brenda snagged the number 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 for one week during the lead-up to Christmas.

She was a good sport about it, sending Brenda some flowers and a congratulatory note. Mariah recaptured the top spot the following week.(www.naija247news.com)