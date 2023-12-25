Man escapes death as Car falls off the bridge in Lagos

December 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An unidentified man cheats death as a Toyota Camry fell off a bridge on Sunday, Dec. 24, in Lagos State.

A video on the official X handle of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority revealed some of the car’s damage and a pan house partially destroyed when the car fell off the bridge.

Public Relations Officer, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said that the driver of the Toyota Camry with the registration number, SMK-43MO drove recklessly, which caused the vehicle to fall over the bridge and land in a ditch at Anthony inwards Oshodi.(www.naija247news.com).