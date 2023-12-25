I wasn’t sacked from ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ — Frank Edoho clarifies 70

Menu
I wasn't sacked from 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' — Frank Edoho clarifies

By: The Editor

Date:

Nigerian TV presenter, Frank Edoho has revealed that he was not sacked from ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM),’ the popular game show.

Recall Edoho hosted WWTBAM from its start on October 8, 2004, till September 2, 2017.

Rumours on social media had it that he was sacked for undisclosed reasons.

However, in a recent interview on the Bants and Boujee podcast, Edoho addressed the rumours.

According to the TV presenter, he was never sacked, adding that the claims were untrue.

Edoho said he needed to clarify the misconception after a troll attempted to use it to taunt him.

“Nobody has ever fired me in my career, and the employer that makes a mistake to leave me, they have always regretted,” Frank Edoho said.

