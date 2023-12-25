Gunmen Attack Catholic Church, Kills Three Worshippers In Ebonyi

December 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least three worshippers were reportedly killed by some gunmen on Christmas Eve after the assailants attacked on a Catholic Church in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

It was learnt that the killing occurred at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nkweagu, in Abakaliki local government Area of Ebonyi State at 11:30pm on Sunday, December 24.

The Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Nworie who confirmed the attack, described the incident as sad and disheartening, while he prayed for the repose of their souls.

He explained that the suspected killers invaded the church while a priest was celebrating a vigil mass service and killed and injured many others.

He added that such an unfortunate act had never happened in the church in the state.

"This is the first time such an incident has happened in the church and in Ebonyi State in general," he said.