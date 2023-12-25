Emefiele: I wasn’t involved in $6m withdrawal from CBN — Boss Mustapha

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, has denied involvement in the alleged withdrawal of over $6 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

His denial is coming in response to the publication of the report of the Private Investigator into the affairs of the CBN, Mr. Jim Obazee.

Reacting, Mustapha in a statement, said: “I have no knowledge of such a directive. Nor was I ever involved in any discussions or transactions regarding the alleged payment to foreign election observers.”

Describing the report as a malicious ploy to damage his reputation, he said: “It claims that $6.3 million was withdrawn from the CBN vaults based on a purported ‘Presidential Directive’ bearing the signature of President Buhari.

“This document, unsurprisingly, has not been presented for public scrutiny.

“I demand a thorough and transparent investigation into this matter. Let the relevant authorities probe the source of these fabricated documents and expose those responsible for this malicious attempt to damage my reputation.”

Speaking on his integrity, Boss Mustapha added: “I have nothing to hide and welcome any legitimate investigation that sheds light on the truth.

“Throughout my career in public service, I have always upheld the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct.

“I have served with dedication and transparency, and my record speaks for itself.

“I will not allow this baseless and defamatory attack to go unchallenged. I will defend my reputation vigorously and ensure that the truth prevails.

“This is not just about me, it is about upholding the integrity of public service and safeguarding the reputation of those who have served this country with honour.

“I trust that the Nigerian people will see through this orchestrated attack and recognise it for what it truly is; a desperate attempt to silence a voice of reason and integrity,” Boss Mustapha said.