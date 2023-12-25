Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Beyoncé’s childhood home catches fire on Christmas Day

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 25, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American superstar singer, Beyoncé’s childhood home went up in flames on Christmas Day.

Officials said they responded to reports of a fire at the home located in Houston’s Third Ward at about 2am. When firefighters arrived, the two-story house was in flames, causing them to start an aggressive fire attack.

Firefighters were able to get most of the fire down but then had to cut into the roof to clear the attic. The couple living in the home self-evacuated with their two small children before HFD’s arrival.

Firefighters said there have been no reports of injuries.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Will the Naira Ever Rise Again? – Simon Kolawole
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Will the Naira Ever Rise Again? – Simon Kolawole

Naija247news Naija247news -
Someone recently said on social media, and I agree...

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Urges Supreme Court Caution in Kano Election Verdict

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
In anticipation of the Supreme Court's decision on the...

State Govts Propose Ambitious N15.91 Trillion Budget for 2024, with Lagos Leading at N2.25 Trillion

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
In the promising year of 2024, the nation's 36...

I wasn’t sacked from ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ — Frank Edoho clarifies 70

The Editor The Editor -
Nigerian TV presenter, Frank Edoho has revealed that he...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Will the Naira Ever Rise Again? – Simon Kolawole

Opinion 0
Someone recently said on social media, and I agree...

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Urges Supreme Court Caution in Kano Election Verdict

North West 0
In anticipation of the Supreme Court's decision on the...

State Govts Propose Ambitious N15.91 Trillion Budget for 2024, with Lagos Leading at N2.25 Trillion

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
In the promising year of 2024, the nation's 36...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com