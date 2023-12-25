Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s wealthiest man, with a $10.1 billion net worth

As of November 22, 2023, Aliko Dangote continues to dominate as Africa’s wealthiest individual with a real-time net worth of $10.1 billion. His success story began with founding and chairing Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer, and he expanded his empire with a fertilizer plant that commenced operations in March 2022.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following closely is Johann Rupert and family, with a net worth of $9.7 billion. The 73-year-old South African magnate, residing in Cape Town, chairs Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont, renowned for brands like Cartier and Montblanc.

Nicky Oppenheimer and family claim the third spot on the continent with a net worth of $8.3 billion. The 77-year-old South African, heir to the DeBeers diamond fortune, made a significant move by selling his 40% stake to mining group Anglo American for $5.1 billion in cash in 2012.

Other notable figures in Africa’s rich list include Nassef Sawiris from Egypt, Abdulsamad Rabiu from Nigeria, and Issad Rebrab from Algeria, each contributing significantly to various sectors. Noteworthy is the absence of female billionaires on the list as of this date.

In the diverse landscape of African wealth, these individuals showcase the continent’s economic prowess and the varied industries contributing to their substantial net worth.