South West

2024: I foresee president’s assassination, gov’s death, attempted takeover of Tinubu govt – Primate Ayodele

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted the assassination of a sitting president and the death of a governor.

Primate Ayodele also predicted that cabals would attempt to take over President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He disclosed that people around Tinubu will deceive him by things he wants to hear.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele said: “Tinubu’s Government: I foresee the Cabals will want to take over the Tinubu government. As a matter of fact, Tinubu will be deceived as people will be telling him what he wants to hear.

“Nigeria will not be the same Nigeria during the Tinubu Government. His efforts will not show as much as expected. There will be serious cases of corruption under his government, and nepotism, favouritism, and tribalism will be the order of the day in this government.

“The government needs to do a lot that will change and make the government to move forward. People will prevent the President from seeing the truth. This government will not listen to constructive criticisms and will not like the face of critics.

“Kidnap: I foresee that a Commissioner and an aide in a Governor’s convoy will be kidnapped. The spirit of God says kidnapping will take another dimension. Let us pray for all governors in Nigeria that none of them will be bedridden.

“WORLD AT LARGE: The voice of the Lord whispered to me that in 2024 we must pray against the assassination of a sitting President, a former President, a Prime Minister and a former Prime Minister whose assassination will be successful. Let us pray against coup in Africa or mounting pressure or an uprising that can lead to the removal of a sitting President.

“The spirit of God says there will be a lot of financial crises globally. I foresee a sitting President will escape assassination. Let us pray there will be no uprising against any President and that no Presidential Villa shall be burnt in the world.”

Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

