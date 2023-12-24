“Wike Acknowledges Public Call for Tinubu’s Intervention in Rivers State Crisis”

On Sunday, at a thanksgiving ceremony for George Kelly Alabo, the former works commissioner, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike clarified that he wasn’t the instigator of President Bola Tinubu’s involvement in the Rivers State political discord with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the event broadcast by TVC, Wike thanked the congregation for their prayers and acknowledged public appeals for presidential intervention, emphasizing that it was the people’s call.

A Despite recognizing the president’s lack of constitutional authority, Wike appreciated the peace brought about by Tinubu’s intervention.

The political turmoil, stemming from disagreements between Fubara and Wike, escalated with the burning of the House of Assembly chamber.

President Tinubu’s subsequent intervention and a closed-door meeting resulted in an eight-point resolution, but critics, including Chief Edwin Clark and Femi Falana (SAN), rejected it as “unconstitutional.”