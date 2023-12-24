Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

“Wike Acknowledges Public Call for Tinubu’s Intervention in Rivers State Crisis”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

On Sunday, at a thanksgiving ceremony for George Kelly Alabo, the former works commissioner, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike clarified that he wasn’t the instigator of President Bola Tinubu’s involvement in the Rivers State political discord with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the event broadcast by TVC, Wike thanked the congregation for their prayers and acknowledged public appeals for presidential intervention, emphasizing that it was the people’s call.

A Despite recognizing the president’s lack of constitutional authority, Wike appreciated the peace brought about by Tinubu’s intervention.

The political turmoil, stemming from disagreements between Fubara and Wike, escalated with the burning of the House of Assembly chamber.

President Tinubu’s subsequent intervention and a closed-door meeting resulted in an eight-point resolution, but critics, including Chief Edwin Clark and Femi Falana (SAN), rejected it as “unconstitutional.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
SERAP Sues NNPCL Over Failure To Account For Nigeria’s Daily Oil Production, Revenues
Next article
Nigerian based FA Oil Limited Secures Six Offshore Oil Blocks in Sierra Leone
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

MohBad: Over 400 People Sign Petition To Demand Action From South African Govt Against Diaspora Nigerians Cyberbullying Late Singer’s Wife

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
"Advocacy Group Raises Alarm Over Disturbing Cyberbullying Targeting Mohbad's...

Nigerian based FA Oil Limited Secures Six Offshore Oil Blocks in Sierra Leone

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
FA Oil Limited, led by Apostle Folorunso Alakija, has...

SERAP Sues NNPCL Over Failure To Account For Nigeria’s Daily Oil Production, Revenues

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed...

An Open Letter to Bibi by Femi Fani-Kayode

Naija247news Naija247news -
AN OPEN LETTER TO BIBI My dear Prime Minister...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

MohBad: Over 400 People Sign Petition To Demand Action From South African Govt Against Diaspora Nigerians Cyberbullying Late Singer’s Wife

Lifestyle News 0
"Advocacy Group Raises Alarm Over Disturbing Cyberbullying Targeting Mohbad's...

Nigerian based FA Oil Limited Secures Six Offshore Oil Blocks in Sierra Leone

Oil Markets 0
FA Oil Limited, led by Apostle Folorunso Alakija, has...

SERAP Sues NNPCL Over Failure To Account For Nigeria’s Daily Oil Production, Revenues

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com