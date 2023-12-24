Menu
“Victor Osimhen Commits to Napoli Until 2026 with Lucrative Contract Extension”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Napoli’s Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, extends his contract with the club until 2026, as announced by the Italian champions on their official social media.

The renewal, featuring a photo of Osimhen signing the deal with club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, comes with speculation of a release clause valued between 120 million and 130 million euros.

Osimhen’s contract, previously set to expire in June 2025, has been a prominent topic since Napoli secured their first league title in over three decades last season under coach Luciano Spalletti.

With 67 goals in 118 appearances since joining in 2020, Osimhen remains a key player for Napoli, currently trailing Serie A leaders Inter by 14 points.

