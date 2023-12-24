Menu
Banks & Finance

“Titan Trust Bank Clarifies Transparent Acquisition of Union Bank Amidst Allegations”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Titan Trust Bank Limited has responded to allegations regarding the acquisition of Union Bank Limited, asserting that the process was conducted transparently.

The bank clarified that the acquisition involved a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with bulk shareholders, constituting 93.41% of Union Bank’s share capital.

Reputable firms, including PricewaterhouseCoopers, Drey Law Practice, Norton Rose Fulbright, and Citibank London, were engaged for due diligence.

The acquisition, funded by a mix of debt and equity injection, underwent a rigorous bidding process. Certificates of Capital Importation were provided for the funds received, and the $300 million acquisition facility from Afreximbank had a 6.25% margin and 30-month moratorium.

Regulatory approvals were obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigerian Exchange Limited, and Federal Inland Revenue Service.

After acquiring a 93.41% controlling interest in Union Bank on June 1, 2022, Titan Trust Bank effected a change in control, dissolving the former Board and reconstituting a new Board with fresh leadership.

The statement emphasizes the professionalism and openness of the acquisition process.

“British Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe Secures 25% Stake in Manchester United Ending Bidding War”
