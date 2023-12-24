Menu
Shehu Sani Urges Tinubu to Recover Looted Funds from CBN and Humanitarian Ministry, Channeling Them to Education

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reclaim alleged looted funds from the ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar-Farouq. Sani advocates utilizing these funds to support the budgets of public universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and federal government colleges.

Sani’s plea comes in response to the findings of a Special Investigator’s report on the CBN’s management under Godwin Emefiele, revealing the illegal expenditure of N61,543,863,520.00 on printing naira notes. The report, exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, also calls for the withdrawal of the redesigned Naira and criminal charges against those involved, citing adverse consequences on Nigerians’ lives, businesses, and employment.

Additionally, Sani addresses the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) discovery of N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The ongoing probe indicates fund transfers to various bank accounts, luxury purchases, and the involvement of a contractor named James Okwete.

On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Senator Sani urges Tinubu to recover the looted funds, emphasizing their use in funding the education sector. He commends the CBN special investigation but insists it should not succumb to political pressures and calls for transparency, accountability, and consequences for those involved in corruption.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

