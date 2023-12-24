Shehu Sani Urges Tinubu to Recover Looted Funds from CBN and Humanitarian Ministry, Channeling Them to Education

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reclaim alleged looted funds from the ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar-Farouq. Sani advocates utilizing these funds to support the budgets of public universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and federal government colleges.

Sani’s plea comes in response to the findings of a Special Investigator’s report on the CBN’s management under Godwin Emefiele, revealing the illegal expenditure of N61,543,863,520.00 on printing naira notes. The report, exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, also calls for the withdrawal of the redesigned Naira and criminal charges against those involved, citing adverse consequences on Nigerians’ lives, businesses, and employment.

Additionally, Sani addresses the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) discovery of N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The ongoing probe indicates fund transfers to various bank accounts, luxury purchases, and the involvement of a contractor named James Okwete.

On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Senator Sani urges Tinubu to recover the looted funds, emphasizing their use in funding the education sector. He commends the CBN special investigation but insists it should not succumb to political pressures and calls for transparency, accountability, and consequences for those involved in corruption.