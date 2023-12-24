Ogun State Police Confirm Actor Azeez Ijaduade Shot in Unfortunate Incident

The Ogun State Police Command has verified the shooting incident involving Nigerian actor and movie director, Azeez Ololade Ijaduade. The unfortunate incident occurred in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, where Ijaduade was reportedly shot by a trigger-happy policeman. Currently receiving treatment at Babcock University Teaching Hospital, the actor was hit by an ammunition shell when a mobile officer discharged a shot into the air during an end-of-year party.

Confirming the incident in an official statement on Sunday, the Command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, disclosed that the officer responsible has been identified. The Command has initiated an investigation into the shooting, prompted by a report from Fakoya Adewale, the manager of Napoli Hotel in Iperu, where the incident transpired.

Odutola stated, “Commander Mopol 16 has contacted the actor and also visited him in the hospital where he will be discharged soon. The Commander has also taken up responsibility for the medical bill.” The Mobile Policeman’s identity is known, and a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is underway. The public will receive updates as the investigation progresses.