Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nollywood

Ogun State Police Confirm Actor Azeez Ijaduade Shot in Unfortunate Incident

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Ogun State Police Command has verified the shooting incident involving Nigerian actor and movie director, Azeez Ololade Ijaduade. The unfortunate incident occurred in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, where Ijaduade was reportedly shot by a trigger-happy policeman. Currently receiving treatment at Babcock University Teaching Hospital, the actor was hit by an ammunition shell when a mobile officer discharged a shot into the air during an end-of-year party.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Confirming the incident in an official statement on Sunday, the Command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, disclosed that the officer responsible has been identified. The Command has initiated an investigation into the shooting, prompted by a report from Fakoya Adewale, the manager of Napoli Hotel in Iperu, where the incident transpired.

Odutola stated, “Commander Mopol 16 has contacted the actor and also visited him in the hospital where he will be discharged soon. The Commander has also taken up responsibility for the medical bill.” The Mobile Policeman’s identity is known, and a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is underway. The public will receive updates as the investigation progresses.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Advises Caution in Political Conflicts
Next article
“Nollywood Actor Azeez Ololade Ijaduade Struggles For Life After Being Shot by Police Officer in Ogun State”
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NDLEA Operatives Intercepts 7.5m Tramadol Pills In Christmas Consignments

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 24,2023. Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency...

Car falls off the bridge in Lagos

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 24,2023 A Toyota Camry fell off a bridge today,...

Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Expresses Gratitude to Supporters for IPOB Leader’s Cause

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous...

Stop Using My Office To Issue Fake Appointments To Nigerians” – SGF, Sen. George Akume Warns

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 24,2023. Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDLEA Operatives Intercepts 7.5m Tramadol Pills In Christmas Consignments

Security News 0
Dec 24,2023. Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency...

Car falls off the bridge in Lagos

State of The Nation 0
Dec 24,2023 A Toyota Camry fell off a bridge today,...

Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Expresses Gratitude to Supporters for IPOB Leader’s Cause

South East 0
The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com