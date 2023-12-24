“Nollywood Actor Azeez Ololade Ijaduade Struggles For Life After Being Shot by Police Officer in Ogun State”

Renowned Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Azeez Ololade Ijaduade, finds himself in critical condition after reportedly being shot by a police officer in Iperu, Ogun State, located in southwest Nigeria. Rushed to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, the actor’s life hangs in the balance.

Abiodun Adebanjo, a fellow member of the Nigerian movie industry, urgently appealed for assistance on Instagram, emphasizing the severity of the situation. Adebanjo urged anyone with contacts for the Police Inspector General or Commissioner to intervene, revealing that @kingzeez1 had fallen victim to gunfire by a Nigerian police personnel. The distressing plea echoed the need for immediate help in Iperu, shedding light on the dire circumstances surrounding the incident.

Azeez Ololade Ijaduade, the son of the renowned Yoruba actor and producer, Waheed Ijaduade, gained fame in his youth through his role as Ola in the 1994 movie “Jensimi,” alongside his father. Despite attempts to contact the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, no successful communication has been established, leaving the situation shrouded in uncertainty.