Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

“Nollywood Actor Azeez Ololade Ijaduade Struggles For Life After Being Shot by Police Officer in Ogun State”

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Renowned Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Azeez Ololade Ijaduade, finds himself in critical condition after reportedly being shot by a police officer in Iperu, Ogun State, located in southwest Nigeria. Rushed to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, the actor’s life hangs in the balance.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abiodun Adebanjo, a fellow member of the Nigerian movie industry, urgently appealed for assistance on Instagram, emphasizing the severity of the situation. Adebanjo urged anyone with contacts for the Police Inspector General or Commissioner to intervene, revealing that @kingzeez1 had fallen victim to gunfire by a Nigerian police personnel. The distressing plea echoed the need for immediate help in Iperu, shedding light on the dire circumstances surrounding the incident.

Azeez Ololade Ijaduade, the son of the renowned Yoruba actor and producer, Waheed Ijaduade, gained fame in his youth through his role as Ola in the 1994 movie “Jensimi,” alongside his father. Despite attempts to contact the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, no successful communication has been established, leaving the situation shrouded in uncertainty.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ogun State Police Confirm Actor Azeez Ijaduade Shot in Unfortunate Incident
Next article
Shehu Sani Urges Tinubu to Recover Looted Funds from CBN and Humanitarian Ministry, Channeling Them to Education
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NDLEA Operatives Intercepts 7.5m Tramadol Pills In Christmas Consignments

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 24,2023. Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency...

Car falls off the bridge in Lagos

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 24,2023 A Toyota Camry fell off a bridge today,...

Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Expresses Gratitude to Supporters for IPOB Leader’s Cause

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous...

Stop Using My Office To Issue Fake Appointments To Nigerians” – SGF, Sen. George Akume Warns

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 24,2023. Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDLEA Operatives Intercepts 7.5m Tramadol Pills In Christmas Consignments

Security News 0
Dec 24,2023. Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency...

Car falls off the bridge in Lagos

State of The Nation 0
Dec 24,2023 A Toyota Camry fell off a bridge today,...

Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Expresses Gratitude to Supporters for IPOB Leader’s Cause

South East 0
The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com