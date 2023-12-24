Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Expresses Gratitude to Supporters for IPOB Leader’s Cause

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has extended its appreciation to various entities for their unwavering support since Kanu’s arrest in Kenya and subsequent detention in Abuja since June 2021. In a statement issued on Sunday by Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Kingsley Kanunta Kanu, the family expressed gratitude to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Joint Body of Southeast Traditional Rulers, bishops, archbishops, and certain Southeast governors and members of the National Assembly.

The statement acknowledged the exceptional dedication and support from civic and political leaders in the Southeast, recognizing their commitment to seeking Nnamdi Kanu’s release and addressing the injustice of the case. The family particularly thanked Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Joint Body of Southeast Traditional Rulers, bishops, archbishops, Southeast governors, and members of the National Assembly for their constant interventions, both overt and covert.

The family urged those who have faced baseless accusations and blackmail to persevere and view such actions as mischievous attempts by individuals with ulterior motives. They expressed genuine gratitude for the remarkable efforts and unwavering support, anticipating a positive outcome from the collective interventions.

The statement concluded with Christmas greetings and best wishes for the season, emphasizing the family’s anticipation of witnessing the positive results of the interventions in the near future.