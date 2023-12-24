Menu
“Nigerian Govt Allows Diaspora With Expired Passport Holders Entry for Yuletide Celebrations”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

In a letter dated December 22, 2023, from the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Wura-Ola Adepoju, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, via the Office of Assistant Comptroller General, Border Management, the NIS urged the admission of Nigerians from the diaspora, allowing entry with expired Nigerian passports.

The Federal Government’s commitment to facilitating the return of diaspora nationals for the yuletide assures no obstacles for those with expired passports.

Airlines are instructed to permit boarding for individuals with expired Nigerian passports, and embassies are urged to publicize this directive widely.

Entry/exit points are directed to establish help desks for timely passport reissuance within two weeks.

While the media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir, couldn’t confirm the letter’s receipt, a reliable NIS source affirmed that this policy aligns with a similar initiative from the Federal Government in the previous year.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser]

