“Nigerian Christian Leaders Unite Against Same-Sex Unions, Affirming Biblical Stance on Marriage”

In adherence to Christian doctrine, the recent declaration by Pope Francis granting pastoral blessings for same-sex marriage has ignited strong reactions within the Church community in Nigeria. Leaders from various denominations emphasize the biblical opposition to such unions, attributing it to the condemnation found in Romans 1 and asserting that same-sex practices are considered demonic and against God’s design for marriage.

Tope Ilesanmi, PFN chairman, urges a collective effort against the LGBTQ agenda, emphasizing the biblical foundation of gender roles and the condemnation of same-sex relationships. He calls for proactive measures, including peaceful protests and warnings to legislators to oppose any legislation supporting same-sex unions.

Former primate of the African Church, Emmanuel Udofia, echoes the scriptural stance against same-sex practices, emphasizing the biblical command for a man and a woman to be joined in marriage. William Kumuyi, the general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, reiterates the unchanged nature of God’s word and asserts the enduring principle that marriage is between a man and a woman.

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) vehemently opposes same-sex marriage, aligning its position with biblical teachings on procreation and the defined roles of men and women in marriage. The NBC rejects any endorsement or blessing of same-sex unions and underscores its commitment to the biblical definition of marriage.

Clarifying the recent pastoral blessings controversy, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) emphasizes the exclusive nature of marriage as a union between a man and a woman. The CBCN asserts that the Church lacks the authority to bless irregular unions and distinguishes between formal liturgical blessings and informal blessings, such as those associated with same-sex marriages.

In conclusion, the Christian leaders in Nigeria stand united against any form of pastoral blessings for same-sex marriages, reinforcing their commitment to traditional biblical teachings on marriage and gender roles.