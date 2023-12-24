NDLEA Operatives Intercepts 7.5m Tramadol Pills In Christmas Consignments

Dec 24,2023.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a large consignment of tramadol pills meant for Yuletide season.

This was revealed in a signed statement by the agency’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

The NDLEA operatives busted the smugglers of the drugs at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos. All tricks employed by the drug syndicates to smuggle into the country seven million five hundred thousand (7,500,000) pills of tramadol 225mg through the NAHCO import shed of the airport were frustrated with the cooperation of men of the Nigeria Customs and other stakeholders.

The consignment which was taken into custody on Friday 22nd December came onboard a Turkish airline with no country of manufacture or origin. Apart from being the first time such shipment would be seized on an airline flight, it was equally the first of such coming from Hamburg, Germany.

The 7.5 million tramadols 225mg pills were also specially designed and packaged as tamol-x concealed in 100 big cartons weighing 7,150kg, which arrived in the country on 11th December and placed under surveillance until last Friday.

Preliminary test of the tablets proved positive for tramadol hydrochloride.(www.naija247news.com)