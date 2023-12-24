Menu
Security News

NDLEA Operatives Intercepts 7.5m Tramadol Pills In Christmas Consignments

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 24,2023.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a large consignment of tramadol pills meant for Yuletide season.

This was revealed in a signed statement by the agency’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

The NDLEA operatives busted the smugglers of the drugs at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos. All tricks employed by the drug syndicates to smuggle into the country seven million five hundred thousand (7,500,000) pills of tramadol 225mg through the NAHCO import shed of the airport were frustrated with the cooperation of men of the Nigeria Customs and other stakeholders.

The consignment which was taken into custody on Friday 22nd December came onboard a Turkish airline with no country of manufacture or origin. Apart from being the first time such shipment would be seized on an airline flight, it was equally the first of such coming from Hamburg, Germany.

The 7.5 million tramadols 225mg pills were also specially designed and packaged as tamol-x concealed in 100 big cartons weighing 7,150kg, which arrived in the country on 11th December and placed under surveillance until last Friday.

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

