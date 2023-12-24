Menu
“Jose Mourinho Dismisses Arsenal as Premier League Favorites, Favors Manchester City and Liverpool”

By: Emman Tochi

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho dismisses Arsenal as Premier League title favorites for the 2023/2024 season, favoring Manchester City and Liverpool.

Despite Arsenal’s recent strong form and league leadership, Mourinho, speaking on The Obi One Podcast, gives City a 51% chance and Liverpool 49% chance of winning the league.

When asked about Arsenal’s prospects, Mourinho bluntly responds with a “Nah.”

Despite the rivalry, he expresses a preference for Arsenal to break their title drought. Mourinho rules out Chelsea and Manchester United as contenders and acknowledges City’s depth with two competitive teams.

He points out that Arsenal came close to winning the title last season but emphasizes City’s continued challenge despite recent struggles.

“Injury Blow for Liverpool as Tsimikas Suffers Collarbone Break in 1-1 Draw Against Arsenal”
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

