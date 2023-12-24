“Injury Blow for Liverpool as Tsimikas Suffers Collarbone Break in 1-1 Draw Against Arsenal”

Jurgen Klopp expresses dismay over Kostas Tsimikas’ serious injury during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal, as the Greek defender collides with the manager, resulting in a broken collarbone.

Mohamed Salah’s strike canceled out Gabriel Magalhaes’ header, securing a draw that keeps Liverpool one point behind leaders Arsenal. Klopp laments the overshadowing injury setback, compounded by Andrew Robertson’s absence.

Despite frustrations, Klopp acknowledges Liverpool’s competitive spirit against Arsenal, criticizing a VAR decision on a potential handball.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s resilience in the intense Anfield clash, highlighting the team’s ability to play under pressure.

Arsenal claims the top spot at Christmas, with Arteta commending the players’ performance in a game that elevated both teams’ standards.