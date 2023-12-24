I Gave Nigeria My Best As ‘President’, Says Babangida

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, highlighted that his primary achievement as Nigeria’s leader was gaining a deeper understanding of the nation and cultivating widespread connections.

In an interview at his Minna residence, he advised aspiring leaders to prioritize getting to know the people and comprehending the intricacies of Nigeria.

Babangida emphasized his service to the country as his top accomplishment, acknowledging that history would ultimately judge his efforts.

Reflecting on his leadership, he stressed the importance of relating well with the populace, extensive travel that enhanced his knowledge of the country, and the establishment of friendships nationwide.

Encouraging young Nigerians, he underscored the significance of studying the country, its people, and cultivating leadership skills for the future.

Babangida acknowledged the diverse approaches required in leadership, emphasizing the need to understand human behavior, display compassion, and sometimes employ both coercion and persuasion.

Lastly, he expressed sorrow over his civil war experience, stating a firm desire to avoid a recurrence of conflicts among those who once fought together for the nation’s unity.