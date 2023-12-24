Menu
North Central

I Gave Nigeria My Best As 'President', Says Babangida

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, highlighted that his primary achievement as Nigeria’s leader was gaining a deeper understanding of the nation and cultivating widespread connections.

In an interview at his Minna residence, he advised aspiring leaders to prioritize getting to know the people and comprehending the intricacies of Nigeria.

Babangida emphasized his service to the country as his top accomplishment, acknowledging that history would ultimately judge his efforts.

Reflecting on his leadership, he stressed the importance of relating well with the populace, extensive travel that enhanced his knowledge of the country, and the establishment of friendships nationwide.

Encouraging young Nigerians, he underscored the significance of studying the country, its people, and cultivating leadership skills for the future.

Babangida acknowledged the diverse approaches required in leadership, emphasizing the need to understand human behavior, display compassion, and sometimes employ both coercion and persuasion.

Lastly, he expressed sorrow over his civil war experience, stating a firm desire to avoid a recurrence of conflicts among those who once fought together for the nation’s unity.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

