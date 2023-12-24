“Gas Explosion Devastates Mini-Market in Ikotun, Lagos – Seven Shops Destroyed”

A gas explosion in Lagos State’s Ikotun area resulted in the destruction of at least seven shops on Saturday afternoon.

The incident, which occurred at a mini-market on Governor’s Road, 2nd Junction, Council Bus Stop in Ikotun, was triggered by a gas cylinder leakage and subsequent explosion within one of the shops.

Margaret Adeseye, Director at the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, stated that the explosion rapidly spread to seven neighboring shops, prompting an immediate emergency response from multiple agencies.

Preliminary investigations suggest negligence during the refilling of a gas cylinder as the likely cause, fortunately, with no reported casualties.