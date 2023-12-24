Menu
South South

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Advises Caution in Political Conflicts

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

: Urges Residents to Understand the Causes

During a recent thanksgiving ceremony in Port Harcourt, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike cautioned Rivers State residents against blindly engaging in political conflicts without understanding the underlying reasons. Emphasizing the importance of adhering to rules in politics, Wike shared insights from his own governance experience, highlighting the success achieved by following established guidelines.

In his address, the minister expressed skepticism about the Rivers Elders’ stance, criticizing their representation of the entire state. He questioned the motives behind certain agitations, particularly those framing the issues as an exclusively Ijaw concern. Wike revealed that during his tenure, the President privately advised on a course of action, which was not followed, leading to the current challenges.

The gathering included lawmakers loyal to Wike and recently resigned commissioners, signaling the ongoing political turbulence in Rivers State. Over the past three months, the state House of Assembly has been a focal point of disputes, involving the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and Wike’s predecessor. The power struggle resulted in legislative defections, parallel sittings, an impeachment plot, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and a series of resignations among pro-Wike commissioners.

The article concludes by noting a recent meeting between the President, Fubara, and Wike at the Aso Villa in Abuja, providing context to the evolving political landscape in Rivers State.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

