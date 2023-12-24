EFCC Reveals N37 Billion Allegedly Laundered in Humanitarian Affairs Ministry: Ex-Buhari’s Minister, Contractor Implicated

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly uncovered N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs during the tenure of former Minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to details obtained by Sunday PUNCH, the ongoing probe indicates that the funds were transferred from the Federal Government’s accounts to 38 different bank accounts linked to or associated with a contractor identified as James Okwete.

Following the fund receipt, Okwete allegedly executed various transactions, including transferring N6,746,034,000 to Bureau De Change operators, withdrawing N540,000,000 in cash, purchasing luxury cars, and acquiring luxury properties in Abuja and Enugu State.

The investigation revealed a network of 53 companies linked to Okwete, with 47 of them allegedly utilized to secure Federal Government contracts amounting to N27,423,824,339.86. Okwete is said to be associated with 143 bank accounts across 12 commercial banks, of which 134 are corporate accounts tied to different companies.

The report further outlines the involvement of Okwete in directing funds from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, shedding light on alleged financial irregularities and misuse of government funds.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the pioneer Minister of Humanitarian Affairs under former President Buhari, is implicated in the findings.

This revelation follows the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s (ICPC) discovery in 2020 of N2.67 billion intended for the ministry’s school feeding program in private bank accounts.

The ICPC disclosed the uncovering of funds in personal accounts, payments made during the COVID-19 lockdown when children were not attending school, and other assets, including buildings and plots of land.

Despite requests from Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to Umar-Farouq to disclose details and names of the suspects, the former minister reportedly did not provide this information.

The unfolding EFCC investigation raises concerns about financial mismanagement and underscores the need for transparency and accountability in government ministries.