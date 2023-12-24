Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

“Cardi B and Offset Face Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent and Property Damage in Beverly Hills Rental”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Cardi B and Offset are facing a lawsuit for allegedly neglecting rent payments and causing damage to a Beverly Hills rental home.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Documents reveal they occupied the residence from early 2022 until abruptly leaving in October without notice.

The landlord claims they owed rent and utilities, and upon departure, the property exhibited significant damage, including scratches, broken furniture, holes in walls, and burn marks.

The estimated cost of damages is around $85,000, and despite attempts to resolve the matter, the landlord reports unsuccessful communication.

This legal issue follows recent turmoil in Cardi and Offset’s relationship, highlighted by Cardi’s public accusations against Offset.

As of now, there has been no response from their representatives.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Tinubu Govt to Revoke Union Bank of Nigeria, Keystone Bank Illegally Acquired by Ex-CBN Governor Emefiele”
Next article
“Victor Osimhen Commits to Napoli Until 2026 with Lucrative Contract Extension”
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Jose Mourinho Dismisses Arsenal as Premier League Favorites, Favors Manchester City and Liverpool”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho dismisses Arsenal as Premier...

“Injury Blow for Liverpool as Tsimikas Suffers Collarbone Break in 1-1 Draw Against Arsenal”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Jurgen Klopp expresses dismay over Kostas Tsimikas' serious injury...

“Gas Explosion Devastates Mini-Market in Ikotun, Lagos – Seven Shops Destroyed”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
A gas explosion in Lagos State's Ikotun area resulted...

“Arsenal Holds Top Premier League Spot with Thrilling Draw Against Liverpool at Anfield”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Arsenal secures top spot in Premier League with a...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Jose Mourinho Dismisses Arsenal as Premier League Favorites, Favors Manchester City and Liverpool”

FootBall 0
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho dismisses Arsenal as Premier...

“Injury Blow for Liverpool as Tsimikas Suffers Collarbone Break in 1-1 Draw Against Arsenal”

FootBall 0
Jurgen Klopp expresses dismay over Kostas Tsimikas' serious injury...

“Gas Explosion Devastates Mini-Market in Ikotun, Lagos – Seven Shops Destroyed”

Nigeria Metro News 0
A gas explosion in Lagos State's Ikotun area resulted...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com