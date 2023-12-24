“Cardi B and Offset Face Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent and Property Damage in Beverly Hills Rental”

Cardi B and Offset are facing a lawsuit for allegedly neglecting rent payments and causing damage to a Beverly Hills rental home.

Documents reveal they occupied the residence from early 2022 until abruptly leaving in October without notice.

The landlord claims they owed rent and utilities, and upon departure, the property exhibited significant damage, including scratches, broken furniture, holes in walls, and burn marks.

The estimated cost of damages is around $85,000, and despite attempts to resolve the matter, the landlord reports unsuccessful communication.

This legal issue follows recent turmoil in Cardi and Offset’s relationship, highlighted by Cardi’s public accusations against Offset.

As of now, there has been no response from their representatives.