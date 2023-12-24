Menu
FootBall

“Arsenal Holds Top Premier League Spot with Thrilling Draw Against Liverpool at Anfield”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Arsenal secures top spot in Premier League with a thrilling 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. Gabriel Magalhaes gave Arsenal an early lead, answered by Mohamed Salah before halftime.

With both teams showcasing their title-contending strength, Arsenal sits one point ahead of Liverpool as they head into the Christmas period.

The draw, while historically favorable for title winners, also benefits the chasing pack. Aston Villa, Tottenham, and reigning champions Manchester City are in close pursuit.

Liverpool, unbeaten in their last 11 home games against Arsenal, faces frustration after a second consecutive draw, following their goalless result against Manchester United.

Despite Arsenal’s failure to secure a win, they maintain the league leadership.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

