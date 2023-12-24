“Anthony Joshua Focused on Immediate Challenge Against Otto Wallin”

Anthony Joshua maintains focus on his upcoming bout against Otto Wallin in Riyadh, emphasizing the importance of Saturday’s fight over speculations about future matchups.

The 34-year-old British boxer, aiming for his third win in 2023, expressed dedication to his current challenge.

Joshua, who previously defeated Jermaine Franklin Jr and Robert Helenius this year, highlighted the significance of Saturday’s match, stating, “Without Saturday night, there is no future.”

Despite ongoing talk about potential fights with Deontay Wilder, Joshua emphasizes the immediate task at hand and vows to follow his dedicated preparation with action.

The weigh-in results show Joshua at 251 pounds and Wallin at 238.6 pounds.

Wallin, having previously lost to Tyson Fury, is confident and ready for the bout, declaring, “I know tomorrow there’s going to be a new king, and he’s from Sweden.”

Meanwhile, Wilder, set to face Joseph Parker on the same bill, remains composed, asserting his experience and unique fighting style against Parker’s.