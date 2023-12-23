Menu
Cases & Trials

Supreme Court Confirms Peter Mbah’s Victory as Enugu Governor

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

In a decisive ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Peter Mbah as the governor of Enugu State, resolving all issues in favor of the first respondent, Governor Peter Mbah. A five-member panel, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, determined that the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, failed to substantiate allegations of substantial non-compliance with electoral laws.

The court further dismissed claims of NYSC certificate forgery, a basis on which the Labour Party governorship candidate sought to disqualify Governor Peter Mbah. Mbah, who contested as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 18 governorship election, emerged victorious.

Earlier on November 10, the Court of Appeal in Lagos had upheld the judgment of the State Election Petitions Tribunal, endorsing the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of Mbah as the winner. The three-member panel, headed by Justice Tani Yusuf-Hassan, rejected all three grounds of appeal presented by the Labour Party and its candidate, citing insufficient evidence to support their claims challenging the governor’s qualification for the election.

