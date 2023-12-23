Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

REVEALED: Ailing Diezani Maduekwe indicts Ex-Director of First Bank Nigeria PLC over $9 bln misappropriated funds

By: Naija247news

Date:

Mrs Diezani Maduekwe indicts Dauda Lawal Dare, the current governor of Zamfara State and Ex-Director of First Bank Nigeria PLC and over $9 bln misappropriated funds, Naija247news finds.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement to EFCC, former minister for petroleum during the Goodluck Jonathan Presidency, confessed that “her husband and my entire family members including My Nigeria lawyer based in the United Kingdom knew my relationship with Dauda Lawal Dare, the current Zamfara State governor whow I entrusted over 9 billion dollars for safe keeping while he was the Executive Director of the First Bank Nigeria PLC .

Unfortunately, it has now come to a point that Mr Dauda Lawal is no longer picking my phone calls and even worked in Collaboration with UK police to put me under Surveillance, may be to claim the Money I entrusted to him when I die”she said

Mrs Diezani was answering questions from the press in London after a medical visit. The former Petroleum minister, who was accused of stealing Nigeria’s money, amounting to billions of dollars, revealed that she is now ready to open up about the money she allegedly misappropriated while in office as the minister of Petroleum.Quote

‘’I am a born again Christian and currently suffering from second stage cancer, which my United Kingdom’s physician adviseded me to continue taking medication for the rest of my life. Yes, no human is perfect, but some time, God Almighty allows some of such to happen.

I have been accused of misappropriation when I was the petroleum minister, which is true! but I would like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians to forgive me to come back home and offer my contribution because life is temporal”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
I Don’t Want To Die Of Cancer, Allow Me To Come Back Home” – Diezani A. Maduekwe Begs President Tinubu
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I Don’t Want To Die Of Cancer, Allow Me To Come Back Home” – Diezani A. Maduekwe Begs President Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 23,2023. The embattled former petroleum minister during the regime...

Emefiele Freed At Last After Meeting Bail Terms

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 23,2023. Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,...

CBN Lifts Ban Cryptocurrency Transactions

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 23.2023. The Central Bank of Nigeria has changed its...

Kidnapped judge, driver regain freedom in Akwa Ibom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Justice Joy Unwana of Oron High...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I Don’t Want To Die Of Cancer, Allow Me To Come Back Home” – Diezani A. Maduekwe Begs President Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 23,2023. The embattled former petroleum minister during the regime...

Emefiele Freed At Last After Meeting Bail Terms

Law and Order 0
Dec 23,2023. Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,...

CBN Lifts Ban Cryptocurrency Transactions

Cryptocurrency 0
Dec 23.2023. The Central Bank of Nigeria has changed its...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com