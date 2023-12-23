Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Open Niger/Nigeria Border Now -ACF Threatens

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 23,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the Nigerian government as well as members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reopen the Nigerien and Nigerian borders to allow economic activities to resume in earnest.

It said the continued closure of the borders has affected many small-scale businesses in the two countries, including food supply, medicine, petrol and electricity, among others.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba and made available to newsmen in Kaduna Thursday.

The statement noted that since July 2023, Nigeria and other ECOWAS member countries have maintained a regime of economic sanctions, along with a threat of military intervention, to pressurise the military regime in Niger into restoring the erstwhile civilian government of Mohammed Bazoum, in response to the June 2023 military coup (in Niger).

After severally doubling down on the threat, ECOWAS recently announced a conditional willingness to dialogue with the Nigerien military regime without removing the threat of military action.

“ACF condemns any change of government, anywhere, through non-constitutional means. ACF also believes in the sanctity of bilateral or multilateral agreements, especially ECOWAS, an important organisation that Nigeria laboured hard to ensure was established”, the statement said.

ACF notes that Nigeria-Niger communities enjoy close historic socio-cultural, economic, and political ties that predate European colonialism and decried the imposition of “arbitrary and artificial boundaries between our peoples.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court Stops APC’s move to replace Sanctions Nasarawa youth leader, Masi
Next article
Minister Of Health Tasks Pharmaceutical Research Institute On Local Production Of Drugs
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

My Time At Manchester City Is Over – Guardiola Speaks After Winning Club World Cup

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 23,2023. Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said he...

Minister Of Health Tasks Pharmaceutical Research Institute On Local Production Of Drugs

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 23,2023. Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa,...

Court Stops APC’s move to replace Sanctions Nasarawa youth leader, Masi

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 23,2023. The vacation Judge, Justice Abdullahi Shams Shama, issued...

Group Sues Tinubu, Fubara, INEC

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 23,2023. Six leaders from Rivers State have dragged President...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

My Time At Manchester City Is Over – Guardiola Speaks After Winning Club World Cup

Sports 0
Dec 23,2023. Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said he...

Minister Of Health Tasks Pharmaceutical Research Institute On Local Production Of Drugs

Health news 0
Dec 23,2023. Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa,...

Court Stops APC’s move to replace Sanctions Nasarawa youth leader, Masi

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
Dec 23,2023. The vacation Judge, Justice Abdullahi Shams Shama, issued...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com