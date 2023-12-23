“Okey Bakassi Assaulted: Comedian Seeks Justice After Shocking Incident at Owerri Event”

Renowned Nigerian comedian and actor, Okey Bakassi, took to his Instagram account to share a shocking incident that unfolded at an event in Owerri, Imo State. In a gripping 3-minute video, Bakassi recounted how he was physically assaulted, emphasizing that in his 30 years as a professional Master of Ceremony, he had never encountered such a situation.

The incident occurred during Bakassi’s role as the MC for the event, where he was overseeing the celebration. Trouble began when a group of young men, who had taken photos with the celebrant, refused to yield space for others. Bakassi diplomatically requested them to step aside, sparking an unexpected threat.

In the video, Bakassi disclosed, “Something happened to me today that I have not experienced in the whole 30 years of being a professional MC and in the entertainment industry.” The situation escalated with the young men issuing a threat, questioning Bakassi’s presence in Owerri. Sensing danger, Bakassi stepped aside, but the tension culminated in an unprovoked attack from behind.

Despite maintaining professionalism and refraining from altercation, Bakassi found himself at the receiving end of an assault. Grateful for the swift response of the Imo State director of DSS and DSS personnel, who ensured his safety after the event, Bakassi vowed to pursue justice.

“I know we live in dangerous times, but I will get justice, I will find them,” he asserted. Bakassi expressed gratitude for the support he received and emphasized that he would let the police handle the investigation, determined to seek justice for the assault he endured while simply doing his job.