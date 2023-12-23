Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pollution

Nigeria to investigate killings of endangered wildlife, environment minister says

By: Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Dec 22 – Nigeria will investigate the killing of endangered wildlife after a video posted on social media showed a soldier killing two elephants in the northeastern Borno state, the environment minister said on Friday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The video has widely circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparking outrage among Nigerians, who have condemned the killing of the animals that were reportedly roaming in farmlands and called for stricter measures to protect endangered wildlife.

In addition to the elephants, two booted eagles that migrated from Europe were killed in northwestern Kebbi and Sokoto states last month, and a university professor was reportedly involved in the killing of another elephant in the southwestern city of Ibadan.

Minister of State for Environment Iziaq Salako said the investigation would cover all recent incidents of wildlife killings, including those in Kebbi, Sokoto and Ibadan.

“The brutal killings of these wildlife not only reflect a blatant disregard for the importance of wildlife preservation but also highlight the urgent need for enhanced awareness,” Salako said.

Over the past three decades, Nigeria’s elephant population has declined drastically, plummeting from an estimated 1,500 to less than 400, according to conservationists.

Habitat loss, poaching for ivory, and human-elephant conflict are the primary threats to Nigeria’s native elephant population.

Nigeria, despite being a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), is considered a major hub for illegal wildlife trafficking including ivory and pangolin scales.

According to Bosede Olukanni, head of CITES and wildlife management at Nigeria’s Ministry of Environment, the recent killings are only a few examples of the challenges facing wildlife in the country.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria reaffirms commitment to OPEC
Next article
“Rivers State Leaders Take President Tinubu to Court Over Alleged Unconstitutional Agreement”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Supreme Court Confirms Peter Mbah’s Victory as Enugu Governor

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
In a decisive ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday...

French Troops Complete Withdrawal from Niger, Marking a Shift in Sahel Operations

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The last French troops exited Niger on Friday, concluding...

Manchester City Secures Club World Cup Victory with Dominant 4-0 Win Over Fluminense

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
In a commanding display, Manchester City clinched their first-ever...

“Rivers State Leaders Take President Tinubu to Court Over Alleged Unconstitutional Agreement”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Six leaders from Rivers State have dragged President Bola...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Supreme Court Confirms Peter Mbah’s Victory as Enugu Governor

Cases & Trials 0
In a decisive ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday...

French Troops Complete Withdrawal from Niger, Marking a Shift in Sahel Operations

Geopolitics 0
The last French troops exited Niger on Friday, concluding...

Manchester City Secures Club World Cup Victory with Dominant 4-0 Win Over Fluminense

FootBall 0
In a commanding display, Manchester City clinched their first-ever...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com