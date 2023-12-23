Menu
My Time At Manchester City Is Over – Guardiola Speaks After Winning Club World Cup

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 23,2023.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said he has “closed a chapter” at the Premier League club after winning the Club World Cup.

City defeated Fluminense 4-0 on Friday to lift their fifth trophy of 2023.

It meant Guardiola has won every trophy available since he joined as manager in 2016.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola, who has 18 months left on his contract, said his job was “done”.

He said: “I’m very pleased and I would like to say we had the feeling we would close the chapter; we won all the titles, there’s nothing else to win. I had a feeling the job is done, it is over.

“Now it’s Christmas time, we buy another book and start to write it again. The last eight years, it’s over.”(www.naija247news.com)

