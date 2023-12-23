Menu
Manchester City Secures Club World Cup Victory with Dominant 4-0 Win Over Fluminense

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

In a commanding display, Manchester City clinched their first-ever Club World Cup title with a resounding 4-0 victory against Fluminense in Jeddah. The win marked City’s fifth trophy of 2023, reinforcing European clubs’ supremacy in the competition since 2012.

The match’s outcome was virtually sealed within the first minute when Julian Alvarez opened the scoring. Fluminense’s hopes for an upset were dashed further by Nino’s own goal in the first half, followed by goals from Phil Foden and Alvarez in the final 20 minutes.

Despite concerns about City’s poor Premier League form before the tournament, the match highlighted the widening gap between Europe’s elite clubs and the rest of the world. European clubs have now won 22 consecutive games at the Club World Cup.

City’s journey to the title saw them overcome Japan’s Urawa Reds in the semi-final after a challenging first half, while Fluminense advanced through a tough semi-final against African champions Al Ahly.

Alvarez, at just 23, added another accolade to his impressive collection of silverware, including the World Cup, Copa America, and various titles at both international and club levels.

The victory was not without its concerns as Rodri sustained an injury 20 minutes from time. City, who has struggled in the Premier League in Rodri’s absence this season, faces a tough test against Everton on December 27.

However, the triumph capped off a remarkable year for City, who secured the treble of Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup last season, along with lifting the UEFA Super Cup in August. Pep Guardiola, the coach, made history with his fourth Club World Cup win, achieving the feat with three different clubs. The icing on the cake came from Foden, who scored his 10th goal of the season, sealing a glorious end to a trophy-laden 15 years for Manchester City.

