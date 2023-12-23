Kidnapped judge, driver regain freedom in Akwa Ibom

December 23, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Justice Joy Unwana of Oron High Court, Akwa Ibom and her driver who were abducted by unknown gunmen on Monday have regained their freedom.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Ini Ememobong, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

According to reports, the victims were abducted along the Okobo-Esuk Inwang-Ndon Ebom road in Akwa Ibom, while her orderly was killed.

Ememobong said Gov. Umo Eno thanked God for ensuring her safe return and thanked the security agencies for their commitment to duty.

The commissioner said the governor sympathised with the judge and driver for the trauma they must have gone through in the hands of their abductors.

Ememobong said the governor reassured the Akwa Ibom residents of government’s commitments toward bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The Governor, specifically, appreciated the Ministry of Internal Security for their strategic coordination and use of local intelligence in the handling of security issues,” he said.

The commissioner said Justice Unwana appreciated the Governor for his concern and efforts at rescuing her and her driver from the abductors.

She recounted her ordeal in their hands, praying that no one should face such a terrible experience.

He said the freed judge and her driver are currently receiving medical attention.(www.naija247news.com).