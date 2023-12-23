“Illegal Naira Printing Scandal: CBN’s Emefiele Faces Criminal Charges as Investigative Report Reveals Shocking Infractions”

The comprehensive findings from the Special Investigator’s inquiry into the management of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under Godwin Emefiele have uncovered shocking revelations. The report discloses that the CBN spent a staggering N61,543,863,520.00 on the illegal printing of Naira notes, leading to severe consequences such as loss of lives, business closures, and unemployment.

According to the report obtained the redesigned Naira, which was deemed illegal, is recommended for immediate withdrawal from circulation. The report asserts that criminal charges should be pressed against Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, and others involved in these infractions.

The investigation highlights the presence of N769.562 billion of the illegal Naira in circulation as of August 9, 2023, incurring a cost of N61,543,863,520.00, of which N31,799,328,880.80 has already been paid.

Furthermore, the report exposes Emefiele for illegally depositing billions of Naira in 593 bank accounts in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom without the required approvals. President Bola Tinubu appointed Jim Obazee as the CBN special investigator, leading to Emefiele’s prosecution on six counts of fraud.

The report criticizes the unauthorized redesign of the Naira notes, stressing that it was neither recommended by the CBN Board nor approved by the then-President, Muhammadu Buhari. The redesign, initiated in October 2022, is labeled as a conspiracy against the Nigerian people and the political class, causing significant repercussions for the economy and citizens.

In conclusion, the report urges legal action against those responsible, emphasizing the illegality of the Naira redesign and its detrimental impact on the nation.