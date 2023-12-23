Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

“Illegal Naira Printing Scandal: CBN’s Emefiele Faces Criminal Charges as Investigative Report Reveals Shocking Infractions”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The comprehensive findings from the Special Investigator’s inquiry into the management of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under Godwin Emefiele have uncovered shocking revelations. The report discloses that the CBN spent a staggering N61,543,863,520.00 on the illegal printing of Naira notes, leading to severe consequences such as loss of lives, business closures, and unemployment.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the report obtained the redesigned Naira, which was deemed illegal, is recommended for immediate withdrawal from circulation. The report asserts that criminal charges should be pressed against Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, and others involved in these infractions.

The investigation highlights the presence of N769.562 billion of the illegal Naira in circulation as of August 9, 2023, incurring a cost of N61,543,863,520.00, of which N31,799,328,880.80 has already been paid.

Furthermore, the report exposes Emefiele for illegally depositing billions of Naira in 593 bank accounts in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom without the required approvals. President Bola Tinubu appointed Jim Obazee as the CBN special investigator, leading to Emefiele’s prosecution on six counts of fraud.

The report criticizes the unauthorized redesign of the Naira notes, stressing that it was neither recommended by the CBN Board nor approved by the then-President, Muhammadu Buhari. The redesign, initiated in October 2022, is labeled as a conspiracy against the Nigerian people and the political class, causing significant repercussions for the economy and citizens.

In conclusion, the report urges legal action against those responsible, emphasizing the illegality of the Naira redesign and its detrimental impact on the nation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Okey Bakassi Assaulted: Comedian Seeks Justice After Shocking Incident at Owerri Event”
Next article
Nigerians Should Expect Silver Linings To Become Sunshine In New Year – Presidency
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Tinubu Govt to Revoke Union Bank of Nigeria, Keystone Bank Illegally Acquired by Ex-CBN Governor Emefiele”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Jim Obazee, the investigator appointed by President Bola Ahmed...

Gunmen Abduct Medical Doctor, Son, Scores Of People In Benue Travelling For Christmas

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Several travellers, including a medical doctor and his son,...

Nigerians Should Expect Silver Linings To Become Sunshine In New Year – Presidency

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The President Bola Tinubu-led government has assured Nigerians that...

“Okey Bakassi Assaulted: Comedian Seeks Justice After Shocking Incident at Owerri Event”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Renowned Nigerian comedian and actor, Okey Bakassi, took to...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Tinubu Govt to Revoke Union Bank of Nigeria, Keystone Bank Illegally Acquired by Ex-CBN Governor Emefiele”

Banking institutions 0
Jim Obazee, the investigator appointed by President Bola Ahmed...

Gunmen Abduct Medical Doctor, Son, Scores Of People In Benue Travelling For Christmas

Nigeria Metro News 0
Several travellers, including a medical doctor and his son,...

Nigerians Should Expect Silver Linings To Become Sunshine In New Year – Presidency

Tinubunomics Policies 0
The President Bola Tinubu-led government has assured Nigerians that...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com