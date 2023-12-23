Menu
Politics & Govt News

If Emefiele And His Gang Were in China, They Would Face Firing Squad – Bayo Onanuga.

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Dec 23,2023.

The Presidency has said the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, would have faced a firing squad if he were from China.

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Emefiele and his gangs committed egregious misappropriation that would not be allowed in China.

Onanuga was reacting to the Special Investigation on CBN and Related Entities, Chargeable Offences report.

Jim Obazee’s report indicted Emefiele of misappropriating funds while he was CBN governor.

The report claimed that the former CBN governor opened bank accounts without the approval of the apex bank’s Board of Directors and Investment Committee.

According to the report, Emefiele illegally lodged billions of naira in about 593 bank accounts in the United States, United Kingdom, and China.

Obazee disclosed that Emefiele deposited £543,482,213 in fixed deposits in UK banks alone without authorisation

Posting on X, Onanuga wrote: “If Godwin Emefiele and his gang had committed these egregious misappropriations in China, they will by now be facing the firing squad for high treason.”(www.naija247news.com)

