Politics & Govt News

I Don’t Want To Die Of Cancer, Allow Me To Come Back Home” – Diezani A. Maduekwe Begs President Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 23,2023.

The embattled former petroleum minister during the regime of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who ran to the UK for the fear of the EFCC Diezani Alison Maduekwe has now begged Nigerian government for leniency.

A statement released by EFCC says Mrs Diezani, who is reportedly suffering the second stage of her cancer, is begging president Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow her to come back to Nigeria to confess to her misappropriation while in office.

Mrs Diezani was answering questions from the press in London after a medical visit. The former Petroleum minister, who was accused of stealing Nigeria’s money, amounting to billions of dollars, revealed that she is now ready to open up about the money she allegedly misappropriated while in office as the minister of Petroleum.Quote

‘’I am a born again Christian and currently suffering from second stage cancer, which my United Kingdom’s physician adviseded me to continue taking medication for the rest of my life. Yes, no human is perfect, but some time, God Almighty allows some of such to happen.

I have been accused of misappropriation when I was the petroleum minister, which is true! but I would like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians to forgive me to come back home and offer my contribution because life is temporal”

a statement from EFCC says Diezani said in tears

The statement from EFCC further reads;

Quote

“My husband and my entire family members including My Nigeria lawyer based in the United Kingdom knew my relationship with Dauda Lawal Dare, the current Zamfara State governor whow I entrusted over 9 billion dollars for safe keeping while he was the Executive Director of the First Bank Nigeria PLC .

Unfortunately, it has now come to a point that Mr Dauda Lawal is no longer picking my phone calls and even worked in Collaboration with UK police to put me under Surveillance, may be to claim the Money I entrusted to him when I die”she said(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

