Gunmen Abduct Medical Doctor, Son, Scores Of People In Benue Travelling For Christmas

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Several travellers, including a medical doctor and his son, were reportedly kidnapped in Otukpa, Benue State, along the Enugu-Makurdi Federal road.

Despite numerous military and police checkpoints, the incident occurred on Thursday evening as the victims, traveling in about six vehicles from Abuja to Enugu, were abducted.

Among those kidnapped were Dr. Emma Okolo from Niger State General Hospital, his son, and a lady named Ego Okozo.

The victims, members of the Ezeagu community in Minna, Niger State, were en route home for Christmas and New Year festivities.

The assailants have allegedly demanded a N50 million ransom, while efforts to reach the Benue State Police Command for comment have been unsuccessful.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
