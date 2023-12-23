French Troops Complete Withdrawal from Niger, Marking a Shift in Sahel Operations

The last French troops exited Niger on Friday, concluding over a decade of French anti-jihadist operations in West Africa’s Sahel region. This move, prompted by the ruling generals’ demand for their departure following a July 26 coup, leaves only a few hundred US military personnel and some Italian and German troops in the country.

The withdrawal from Niger is the third instance in less than 18 months where French troops were compelled to leave a Sahel nation after military takeovers, following similar incidents in Mali and Burkina Faso. Despite facing a jihadist insurgency since 2012, relations between these nations and France have deteriorated.

Niger army lieutenant Salim Ibrahim declared the end of the disengagement process, highlighting that the withdrawal, initiated in October, involved 145 flights and 15 ground convoys. While no equipment was abandoned, buildings were left in place.

The French military confirmed the completion of the withdrawal, emphasizing the absence of equipment abandonment but the retention of buildings. French President Emmanuel Macron had announced the troop withdrawal in September, and the complex operation required road convoys covering up to 1,700 kilometers on perilous desert routes to reach Chad.

While some US military personnel remain in Niger, the United States expressed readiness to resume cooperation based on the military regime’s commitment to a swift transition to civilian rule. The duration of Niger’s transition back to civilian governance is a point of contention.

Meanwhile, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius discussed the fate of around 120 German troops in Niger, while the future of Italian troops remains unclear. Concerns are raised about potential power vacuums, with an Italian diplomat warning against leaving such voids that could be filled by other geopolitical players like Russia.

The withdrawal marks a significant shift in the Sahel’s geopolitical landscape, raising questions about the region’s stability in the face of ongoing security challenges.