Law and Order

Emefiele Freed At Last After Meeting Bail Terms

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 23,2023.

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has been released from the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Emefiele was released on Friday, December 22, after meeting up with his bail condition. Spokesperson for the Kuje Correctional Centre, FCT, Adamu Duza who confirmed this, said;

“I can confirm to you that he (Emefiele) has met his bail conditions, hence he has no reason to remain in our facility. He met his bail condition and was released past 2pm yesterday (Friday).”

Recall that a Federal Capital Territory High Court had granted a N300m bail to Emefiele who is being prosecuted for alleged procurement fraud.

He was granted the bail with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama District of Abuja.

Emefiele was also ordered to deposit all his travel documents with the registrar of the court, adding that he must remain within the Abuja Municipal Area Council.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

