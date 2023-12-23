Court Stops APC’s move to replace Sanctions Nasarawa youth leader, Masi

Dec 23,2023.

The vacation Judge, Justice Abdullahi Shams Shama, issued the order on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Masi had taken legal action to prevent the ongoing plans to replace him as the youth leader of the APC in Nasarawa State.

The lawsuit, marked NSD/LF113/2023, listed the APC, the State Chairman of the party, and two others as respondents.

In the judgment delivered on Wednesday, Justice Shama granted an interim injunction, thereby restraining the respondents from replacing Comrade Masi pending the determination of the motion on notice.

Comrade Masi, a seasoned youth mobilizer, was suspended from office by the party a year ago over allegations of misconduct and involvement in anti-party activities.(www.naija247news.com)