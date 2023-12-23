Menu
Cryptocurrency

CBN Lifts Ban Cryptocurrency Transactions

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 23.2023.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has changed its stance on crypto assets in the country and asked banks to disregard its earlier ban on crypto transactions.

This is according to a circular dated December 22, 2023, with reference number FPR/DIR/PUB/CIR/002/003, and signed by the apex bank’s Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Haruna Mustafa.

The apex bank said it is now providing guidelines and regulations for banks with regard to managing cryptocurrency in line with global trends to avoid its misuse, while urging banks to comply with the guidelines and regulations.

The circular is titled ‘Circular to all Banks and other Financial Institutions Guidelines on Operations of Bank Accounts for Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASPS).’

The apex bank stated that current trends globally have shown the need for crypto regulation.(www.naija247news.com)

Kidnapped judge, driver regain freedom in Akwa Ibom
Emefiele Freed At Last After Meeting Bail Terms
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

