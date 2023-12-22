Protest Rocks Port Harcourt Over Tinubu’s Intervention In Rivers Crisis

Dec 22,2023.

Protesters have gathered at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, expressing discontent over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reported intervention in the political crisis in the state.

The demonstration, in solidarity with Governor Siminilayi Fubara, began along Azikiwe Road, with participants opposing what they perceive as undue presidential involvement.

The unrest follows a meeting where Tinubu reportedly urged Fubara and former governor Nyesom Wike to sign an eight-point peace deal, leading to criticism from Rivers elders who claim it favors Wike.(www.naija247news.com)