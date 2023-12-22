Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Protest Rocks Port Harcourt Over Tinubu’s Intervention In Rivers Crisis

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 22,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Protesters have gathered at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, expressing discontent over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reported intervention in the political crisis in the state.

The demonstration, in solidarity with Governor Siminilayi Fubara, began along Azikiwe Road, with participants opposing what they perceive as undue presidential involvement.

The unrest follows a meeting where Tinubu reportedly urged Fubara and former governor Nyesom Wike to sign an eight-point peace deal, leading to criticism from Rivers elders who claim it favors Wike.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos state government reopens 3rd mainland bridge
Next article
APC government has failed at all levels – PDP
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Death toll rises to three in Lagos building collapse

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The death toll from the building...

3 docked over alleged motor battery theft

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Okitipupa (Ondo State), Dec. 22, 2023 . Two men, Shola...

APC government has failed at all levels – PDP

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 22,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has has slammed...

Lagos state government reopens 3rd mainland bridge

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos state government has announced...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Death toll rises to three in Lagos building collapse

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The death toll from the building...

3 docked over alleged motor battery theft

Law and Order 0
Okitipupa (Ondo State), Dec. 22, 2023 . Two men, Shola...

APC government has failed at all levels – PDP

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 22,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has has slammed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com