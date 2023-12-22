Minister of Aviation Appoints New Directors Across The Agencies

December 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo has announced the appointment of new directors for the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

According to a list made available by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development yesterday, the the appointments were in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The names released by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo were as follows: the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, Prof Vincent Ezikornwor Weli as Director, Weather Services; Prof. Odjugo Peter Akpodiogaga Ovuyovwiroye, Director, Research and Training; Onyegbule Glory Amarachi, Director, Applied Meteorological Services; Abdulkareem Hamid Olayinka, Director, Engineering and Technical Services; Funke Adebayo Arowojobe, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection; Shola Gabriel Director, Legal Services/ Company Secretary; Nasiru Sani, Director, Human Resources and Administration, Alex Akoji Yusuf, Director, Finance and Accounts and Airiohuodion Henry Omonzojie, Director, Corporate Services.

At the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, the federal government appointed the following Directors: Engr Balang Godwin, Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards; Yinka Boboye Director, Air Transport Regulations; Capt. Donald Spiff, Director, Operations, Licensing and Training; Michael Achimugu, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection; Omogo Bernard Onwe Chinedu, Director, AVSEC (Aviation Security) Regulation; Olufemi Odukoya Director, Finance and Accounts; Engr. Victor Goyea, Director, Airworthiness Standards; Barr Mary Tufano, Director, Legal Services/ Company Secretary; Anastasia Gbem, Director, Human Resources and Administration; Horatius Egwa, Director, Special Duties and Rebecca Eyiuche Aghadinazu, Director, Corporate Services.

At the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency the Directors appointed were as follows: Muonemeh Ndubuisi Lotenna, Director, Finance and Accounts; John Tayo, Director, Operations; Abimbola Ladipo, Director, Human Resources and Administration; Engr Ijeoma Ihenachor, Director, Safety Electronic and Engineering Services; Rita Isemiuhonmon Egbadon, Director, Legal Services/Company Secretary; Abdulahi Musa, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection; Abba Ahmad, Director, Special Duties and Ibrahim Aliyu, Director Corporate Services.

Also, at the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau the following Directors were appointed: Engr. Abdulahi Babanya, Director, Engineering Services; Odita Francis Isioma, Director, Operations; Engr. Nwobu Patrick, Director, Transport Investigation; Esosa Eremwanarua, Director, Legal Services/ Company Secretary; Engr Lawal Abdulmumin, Director, Human Resources; Mrs Bimbo Olawunmi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection; Dr Mrs Okundaye-Oke Itohan Folake, Director, Finance and Accounts and Baro Henry Minabowanre, Director, Corporate Services.

Similarly, at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the federal government also appointed the following Directors: Engr. Muniru Adejare Abiola, Director, Engineering Services; Capt. Abdullahi Mohmood, Director, Airport Operations; Ayodele Olatiregun; Director, Finance and Accounts; Luqman Olatubosun Eniola, Director, Human Resources and Administration; Igbafe Afegbai, Director, Aviation Security Services; Mrs. Bridget Gold, Director, Legal Services/ Company Secretary; Jensen Asaba, Director, Corporate Services; Obiageli Orah, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection and Henry Agbebire, Director, Special Duties; Adebola Joy Agunbiade, Director, Commercial and Business Development and the Director of Cargo Services who would later be appointed by the Federal Government.

A statement signed by the Minister’s spokesman, Odutayo Oluseyi, directed all the newly appointed Directors to get in touch with the Director, Human Resource Department of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to collect their letters of appointment, stating that the appointments were with immediate effect.

It added that a, “new Directorate called the Cargo Services has been created at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria to ameliorate issues besetting the sector department.”(www.naija247news.com).